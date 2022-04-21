Funeral services were held on 03/28/2022 at Bayview Baptist Church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Earlene Wright was born to James and Ophelia Williams in Banks, Arkansas, on October 25, 1934, the second of two children. The parents were happy they had a baby girl.

In 1939, she moved with her family to Crossett, Arkansas, where she attended Elementary School and Bethel Baptist Church with her parents. In 1947, she with her family took residence in San Diego, California, where she received her formal education in the San Diego Unified School District and San Diego City College.

Earlene and her parents united with Mount Zion Baptist Church. There she accepted Christ and was baptized. She sang in the Youth and Adult choirs. She also taught Bible Classes. Faithful as a Junior Mission Worman to Local, District and State, she served as secretary for State.

On February 2, 1990, she united with the Bayview Baptist Church where she continued working in this vineyard. Teaching, and was an intricate part of the Women’s Ministry.

She entered into holy matrimony to Malcolm Wright and to this union there were two children, Phyllis and Malcolm, Jr.

Earlene was employed by the County of San Diego in the Health and Human Services Department as an Administrative Secretary, retiring with 43 years of service. In later years, she was either driving or flying with her BFF, Nell, throughout the United States attending Conventions, visiting with friends, or just enjoying life. Most of San Diego remembered her as the distributor of the ACC; she collected socks and gave them to the homeless.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Williams; mother, Ophela Williams; brother, Ulysses Williams. On February 2, 2022, the Death Angel arrived in her home and swiftly escorted her to be with her Savior.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son Malcom Wright, Jr. of Oakland California; one daughter, Dr. Phyllis Wright Jones of San Diego, California; four grandchildren, Donald Smith, Jessie Jones, Kelly Wright, and Malcom Wright II; great-grandchildren, Andre, Carnisha, Devin, Jeremiah, JaVonte; Kaylani, Kara, Malachi, Elijah, Julius and Ahzanae; Godchildren-Jovan, Dianna Brown; and host of other relatives and friends.