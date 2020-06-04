A Statement from The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA)

Dear America,

As we witness Blacks and others taking to the streets to protest the murder of yet another unarmed black man, we must stop to ask ourselves how do we fit into all of this?

The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA) is compelled to join this conversation that has gone for too long with no sustained change.

Some may ask, how do the arts fit in? For Blacks, art has been the eyes and ears of the movement. Painters, sculptors, musicians, poets, and photographers have historically used their time and talents to document and affect change. This continues in 2020. Today SDAAMFA asks that you join us in the fight for change.

Join us as we thank . . .

Kaepernick and others in the NFL for “taking a knee”.

the Black Lives Matter movement.

the Civil Rights activists for leading the way.

the artists novelists, poets, musicians as they integrate elements of the struggle in their work.

the non blacks who sincerely want to see this nation change it’s narrative.

We Need. . .

to extend condolences to the hundreds of families who have loss loved ones at the hands of the police.

Americans to listen, so you can learn and acknowledge that we are all human with different levels of privilege.

the police, to listen first, so that they can respect and serve ALL of us!

to continue to protest and support those that do.

to vote for those who demonstrate a true willingness to work for change.

our federal, state and local legislators to be courageous in their leadership as the entire world watches.

The San Diego African American Museum is dedicated to work for lasting change in America. We invite you to join us.

With optimism,

Gaidi Finnie

Executive Director, SDAAMFA