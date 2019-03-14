The Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is honored to announce the 64th Annual Debutante Ball, “Ebony Pearls…Poised, Polished, and Prepared”. The Debutante Ball is the culminating program for the young ladies who have successfully completed the AKA Youth Leadership AKAdemy Program. The Leadership Program is designed to enhance the development of the young ladies thru leadership workshops, cultural and community service activities, college preparedness and social etiquette. Additionally, the Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter members has mentored and provided meaningful activities that will prepare the debutantes for future educational and career pursuit success.

The Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter in San Diego includes a membership of over 150 college-educated women, each distinguished for acts of service and individual contributions. Mrs. Deborah Davis Gillespie is the chapter’s current President. The purpose of the AKA Youth Leadership AKAdemy is to encourage and cultivate high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among high school youth, and to enhance the social skills and leadership of the youth involved in our program. The AKAdemy, also, contributes monetary resources affording them the opportunity to fulfill their educational endeavors while enhancing their interest in college.

We are pleased to present to the San Diego Community, the beautiful, talented and accomplished 2018-2019 Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter Debutantes:

The Debutante Ball will be held March 16, 2019 at the picturesque Town and Country Resort and Convention Center in Fashion Valley. For ticket information, link can be found at www.AKAsandiego.com.