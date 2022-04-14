Funeral services were held on 03/12/2022 at VFW Post Lemon Grove. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Andre Ladon Williams was born January 17th, 1958, to Alberta Corinne Stephens and Andrew Stephens in San Diego. Andre is the eldest of his two younger siblings, Angela Stephens Jones and Anthony D Stephens.

Growing up, Andre had a personality as bright as his hazel eyes. He was very protective of his family, outspoken, and a much-needed comic relief during tough times. After high school, Andre held many jobs in which excelled in, including being selected employee of the quarter for the Hyatt Regency hotel in La Jolla, CA. His love of traveling led him to settle down in Hawaii for 20 years before moving back to his hometown of San Diego, CA in 2011.

He spent his final years in San Diego as a caregiver for IHSS, a fisherman which earned him the name “catfish soldier,” and as the family’s barbecue master. Andre transitioned into the arms of our Heavenly Father on February 23rd, 2022.

He leaves behind in the physical world his siblings, Angela and Anthony, his Aunt Johnnie and Uncle Lee, his nieces and nephews: Antoine Rozar (Alyssa and Arabella) Janai Bel l(Aliyana), Adrianna Stephens (Andrew) Anthony & India Stephens (Jaylen and Antonio), Arianna Stephens (Aaliyah and RJ), Alayna Stephens (Jionne), Camille Vaughn (Amyra), Candice Vaughn (Londyn), Janise Vaughn (Dyrell), his best friend and life partner Tracy Jones, his brother-in-law Marcus Jones, and sister-in-law Melissa Stephens, as well as many cousins, countless friends, and family. We will miss you physically everyday but we feel your loving spirit all around us fly high, Andre.