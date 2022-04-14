Funeral services were held on 03/25/2022 at Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Angela Laketha Boone was born on October 9, 1961, in Charleston, Mississippi, to the late Robert Luke Boone and Gaenell Bridges Boone. At an early age, she joined New Town Missionary Baptist Church located in Charleston, Mississippi, where she remained an active member until she moved to California. Angela became a resident of Oceanside, California, where she departed her life on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She graduated from Charleston High School and immediately enrolled in Jackson State University located in Jackson, Mississippi. While attending Jackson State University, she was a proud member of the bank. “The Sonic Boom of the South.” She majored in music because of her love for playing the clarinet and piano.

Over the years, Angela worked for the City of San Clemente in the Code Compliance Division. Her love for her job was evident and each person she encountered held a special place in her heart. She lived a purpose-driven life rooted in love and caring for others.

She leaves to cherish her loving and precious memories with her siblings: Pheo (Joy) Boone, Donnie (Carl) Dailey, and Karen Moon. Also, Adrian (Destinie) Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.