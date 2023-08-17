Andrew John Hamilton was born on January 10, 1959 in Memphis, TN. He was the ninth child of eleven children born to Anzella Hamilton.

Andrew attended Fairley High School in Memphis, TN. He enjoyed sports like baseball, basketball, and football. He graduated in 1977.

Andrew served his country with Pride and Honor in the U.S. Army from 1978 through 1985.

In 1985, Andrew met and fell in love with Linda Foster. They joined together in Holy Matrimony on March 18, 2000. From this union, they had six beautiful children.

Andrew held down numerous jobs. His most recent was at Qualcomm, where he worked for over twenty years, lastly as a lead SMT Machine Operator. Andrew loved his job and was loved dearly by his co-workers.

Andrew became an assistant Pastor under the leadership of Pastor Johnny McCartney at Promise Land C.O.G.I.C. In 2003, Andrew changed his membership to Total Deliverance Worship Center, where he continued as a minister in the Gospel. On October 9, 2006, Andrew became an Elder under the leadership of William A. Benson at Total Deliverance Worship Center, and was involved in several ministries (Choir, Health Ministry, Teacher, a member of the singing group, ‘Men of Favor’.) Andrew’s true passion was being an educator of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

On July 25, 2023, Andrew was called home to be with the Lord.

Andrew was preceded in death by Anzella Hamilton, Joe Wallace Hamilton Sr., James Hamilton, Sylvester Hamilton, Betty Wilson, Sharon King, Paula Moore, Barsha Wilson, Erick Hamilton,and a host of nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his memories are his four sisters; Geraldine Pitts, Diane Bridgewater, Patsie (William) Rathell, and his twin sister Angeline (Henry) Costic, brother Randolph Hamilton, Terry (Kenya) Lucas, Ta’Mesha Lucas, La’Tara Hamilton, Lyndsey Earl,

Clarke Heard Hamilton, Quintin (Dannisha) Earl, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson.