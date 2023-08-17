Shariese Lynette Crutchfield was born on July 13, 1971 in San Diego, CA to Deborah Louiese Jones and Ciecle Ray Crutchfield. She was called home on July 4th, 2023, at the age of 51.

Shariese enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her charismatic and outgoing personality. As a child, Shariese loved to spend time with her

grandmother, Pastor Valorie Yates. They had a close-knit bond and spent many days together in church. Pastor Yates’ nickname for Shariese was Re-Re.

Shariese enjoyed doing hair, crocheting, and cooking. She also loved bright, vibrant colors and butterflies.

Shariese is survived by her mother Deborah Louiese Jones, her father Ciecle Ray Crutchfield, Her Siblings; Fredrick Bogart Byers, Jr., Myesha Renee Jones, Her Children; Jimmisha Lee Thomas, Jamariyah Lee Thomas (Deceased), Jay-Shawn Lee Crutchfield-Sherrill, Jazmariyah Frye, Jazariyah Crutchfield, and Jaquariyah Crutchfield, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, 10 more siblings, and very dear friends.