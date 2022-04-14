Osmond Xavier Swanegan was born to Lloyd Wendell and Sarah Jane Swanegan on April 30, 1968. Osmond was affectionately known as “Rabbit Osmond” as a child, a name given to him by his father.

Osmond attended public school in San Diego at Valencia Park Elementary, O’Farrell Junior High, and high school at Serra High School and Samuel F.B. Morse High School. Osmond became involved in track and field at a very young age, running for Mickey’s Missiles. He furthered his love for the sport at Morse High School.

He will forever be known as the 1984 CIF Champion in the intermediate hurdles before he graduated from Morse. After high school, Osmond attended San Diego Mesa College and transitioned to San Diego State University where he received a track and field scholarship. He graduated with a major in criminal justice.

Osmond worked in the field of law enforcement in the states of California, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

Osmond had a passion for family and his paternal and maternal family lineage was very important to him. Osmond was the authority on identifying family members near and far. He loved going to concerts and had an extensive knowledge of music.

Osmond Xavier Swanegan leaves behind a host of family members and friends that will forever remember his loud laugh and his “in your face” personality. He joins his mother and father in eternal rest in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.