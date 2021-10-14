Funeral services were held on October 6, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Arita Williams (Little Rita) was born on May 16, 1961, in San Diego California, to Samuel and Annie R. Williams. She was the last born of the Williams family. Arita confessed her love for the Lord and was Baptized at Mt Erie Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir and Starlight Band, BTU and other Children/Youth activities.

Rita graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. While in school she worked as a Library Assistant, Cafeteria Worker and Tutored other Students. She attended Community College and then decided to join the Conservation Corps. After returning home she worked as a Teacher’s Aide at the Mt Erie Christian Academy, Concessions at SeaWorld San Diego and lastly as a Security Guard for Elite Security.

Arita was affiliated with the Elks Youth Fraternity & the Order of the Eastern Star

Ironette #29 Youth Fraternity.

Little Rita had many gifts and talents. Her past times included Carpentry (wood) & Pottery projects.

She loved having family over for Sunday Dinner. She is known and will be missed for her Morning Breakfasts, her Potato Salad, Chocolate Cakes, Banana Pudding and the list goes on.

Rita had a Special Mother’s Love for her 2 sons; Tramaine and Terrell. They were spoiled to

death. Don’t mess with her Boys…. Even though they’re in their 20s & 30’s they still received their Easter Baskets & Special Occasion Goodie Bags….She was known for her snacks & Goodie Bags.

Little Rita was called home on September 24, 2021 to join those family members who preceded her in death, Grandmothers; Fannie Williams, and Julia Bennett, Grandfather: Isaiah Williams, Father: Samuel Williams, Brothers; Gerald Williams, Michael Williams, Sister: Cynthia Williams, Nephew: Caiden Allen.

Arita leaves to cherish her Memories, Mother Annie R Williams, 2 Sons; Tramaine Levar Williams, and Terrell Hoult (Shanai), Father of her 2 Children David Hoult, Sister Alvida Rucker Lonzo), 2 brothers; Maurice McMihelk (Wanda), Barney D Williams, God Sister & BFF Beverly Wells and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends.