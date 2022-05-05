Funeral services were held on 04/19/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Brigham Zale Anthony was born October 24, 1960, in San Diego, California, to Bennie Anthony and Mary Lee Anthony. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Bayview Baptist Church. He was the youngest of three boys, his brothers, Tony and Craig.

He attended Boone Elementary School, Bell Junior High School, and Morse High School. It was at Morse where he alone built a go-cart from a lawnmower engine in his auto shop class that took 1st place at the San Diego County Fair. He played the saxophone in his high school band and sang in the church choir.

He went to San Diego Mesa College to become a mechanical engineer. Brigham married Jennifer Deadwiler and from that union was blessed with two children: Abrie Zale Anthony and Sylvia Jasmine Anthony. He later remarried Anita (Higuera) Anthony, and from this union, he was blessed with his son Isaac Zale Anthony and two bonus children: Richard Williams and Adrianna Williams.

Brigham loved two things: animals and mechanics. While he had many dogs, his favorite dog was named Bobo, and he was always fascinated by mechanical hobbies such as radio-controlled cars, planes, and glider boats.

Brigham was always known for his talent in the automotive field. When anyone had a problem with their cars, they would call Brigham and he wouldn’t hesitate to be there for them. He was kind, giving, and selfless, especially when it came to his time and talent, and would gladly give both if he could use them to help others.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Brigham Anthony, 61, was called home to be with the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bennie Anthony, Mary Lee Anthony, and brother Craig Anthony.

Brigham Zale Anthony is survived by his wife, Anita Anthony; son and daughter-in-law, Abrie and Antoinette Anthony; daughters, Sylvia Anthony and Adrianna Williams; sons, Isaac Anthony and Richard Williams; grandchildren, Maliyah Anthony, Amiyah Anthony, Abrie Anthony Jr., Adriana Sloan, Aiyanna Sloan, and Kevin Willis-Sloan; his eldest brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Linda Anthony, and a host of nieces and nephews.