Cru Hart, the youngest of six children and his parent’s “greatest surprise,” was born to Tommy Hart and Brittany Farwell Hart on January 24, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

Cru, whose nickname was “Tiny Boo Boo,” was the only redheaded sibling in his family. He was named after a character from the 1986 movie Rad.

Cru was a sweet baby who lit up the world with his ever-present smile. Each of Cru’s 47 days on earth were a special blessing to those around him.

God welcomed Cru into His embrace at 3:12 P.M. on March 12, 2022, at Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego, CA. He will be his parent’s “hardest goodbye.” Cru leaves to celebrate his life his parents: Tommy and Brittany Hart; Sister: Landon Hart; Brothers: Tommy Hart III, Harper, Brantley, and Brittom Hart; Paternal Grandparents: Tom Hart, Sr. and Cathy Hart of Bakersfield, CA; Maternal Grandparents: Larry and Denice Farwell of Corona, CA; and a host of relatives who will miss Cru greatly.