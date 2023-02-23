Funeral Services were held on February 15, 2023

Bruce Ellis Barron was born on January 5, 1969, to Helen Jean Pugh and Alex Barron, Jr. of Humboldt, Tennessee.

Bruce began his education at Thomas Elementary School and later attended Carbondale High School, where he was enrolled in honor classes. He loved learning.

After graduating Bruce began his career at Nutrition Headquarters in Carbondale, Illinois. He moved on to Budweiser Beer Company but found his passion when he moved to San Diego, California in 1997. Soon after his arrival in San Diego, he started working for Bioserv Corporation as a Material Associate III where he worked for 14 years.

He was a bright and talented shining star at home, work, and in his community. He was kind and caring and always made time to help others whether it was through conversation, a meal or financial help.

Bruce loved to cook and often made meals for those in need – family, friends and strangers alike. Once you met Bruce you became like family to him. He would see a need and do his best to facilitate or help to guide those he helped on the right path to find the answers they sought.

On January 19, 2023, at age 54, Bruce heard the voice of the Lord and went home. He will truly be missed and remembered for the great person that he was.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Pugh, and niece Leteisha Pugh. He is survived by his wife; Bobbie Barron; children, Jalessia Winston, Bruce Barron, Jr. Jason Dentmon, and Brittney Fair; siblings, Augusta Barron of Detroit, MI, Charles Pugh Jr., Mary (Pugh) Lyes and Terry Lyes (spouse), Ray Pugh, David Barron; and a host of other family and loved ones: Kimberly Rivers (sister-in-law,) Travis Biglow and Mona Biglow (brother-in-law and sister-in-law,) Rita Rivers (sister-in-law,) and many nephews and nieces.

The family of Bruce Barron extends warm and grateful expressions to all who prayed, called and showed love during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness is truly appreciated and has helped to ease their grief.