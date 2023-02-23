Funeral Services were held on February 14, 2023

In the Name of Allah The Beneficent The Merciful.

Sister Sakaria Muhammad was born on September 13, 1938, to Mitchella Frizzell and Nathaniel Cargill in Birmingham, Alabama.

From a very young age, Sakaria Muhammad was always inquisitive, she liked to ask questions concerning the well-being of her people. Her mother enrolled her in Catholic school where she would make inquiries to her instructors, like, “Why aren’t there any black angels or black people portrayed in the Bible?” and make statements like, “I know that God loves us too.”

At a young age, Sister Sakaria left her hometown seeking to make a change, which led her to work with Huey P. Newton and some of the other founding members of the Black Panther Party, before they were widely known. Soon after, Brother Jabril Muhammad (formerly known as Bernard Cushmeer) invited her to hear Malcolm X speak at a venue in San Francisco. That led her to the Nation of Islam where she stood up and became a registered believer of the Nation of Islam in 1965, San Francisco Temple #26.

By the early 1970s, she was already an accomplished loving wife and mother who cared for her family very deeply. She taught us all how to love which came straight from her heart. She also taught Islam to her children and family.

When the Nation of Islam fell in 1975, she and her family left the Temple but continued to practice the Teachings of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad. By 1978 she knew and understood that the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan was the one to rebuild the Nation of Islam and the work of The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and thus, with his permission, worked hard in the rebuilding of the N.O.I. in San Diego from the late 1970s through the 90s. She became the local M.G.T. Captain of the women in the Nation of Islam.

Sister Sakaria Muhammad knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Even when she was feeling down, her spirits were always bright. Bringing so much joy and sunshine to the hearts and souls to all whom Allah had blessed to get to know her.

Allah blessed Sister Sakaria Muhammad, she had the Spirit of a True Follower and True Believer! She passed February 2, 2023, and is survived by many family and friends who loved, cherished, adored, and cared for her dearly!

May Allah be pleased.