Funeral services were held on December 3, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at El Camino Memorial. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Charise Lorene Benning was born on January 22nd 1980 in Oceanside, California to Brenda Yvonne Benning (Bone) & Noble Benning Jr.. Charise began her lifelong journey of continuous education at Scripps Ranch High School before moving onto college.

Charise became a very skilled tennis player traveling to various tournaments. She actively played tennis up until discovering she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis. Being a young mom, Charise dove into exploring educational programs & parenting classes that ensured she graduated from high school on time. After working a few different jobs, & holding down an enjoyable career at Target, Charise became pregnant with Alexzander.

In November of 2005, Charise gave birth to her son Brendan. Shortly after the family moved to San Jacinto, CA. Charise opened her very own large license in-home childcare. Charise turned to photography. Charise made sure to dive in when booking events & became a well-rounded photographer.

Charise made sure to educate herself about the importance of Mental Health Awareness, Self-Love, & Social Injustice spread along multiple areas. Charise spent countless hours & decades advocating for mental health social services, as well as the criminal justice system. Charise took great pleasure in attending conferences for business.

Fellowship & Worship carried her throughout many seasons of her life. Charise was an active member of multiple congregations in her lifetime. Charise enjoyed churches like the San Diego Center for Spiritual Living (SDCSL), Eastlake Church, Torrey Pines Church, & others as well as participating in a supportive spiritual women’s life group which led to an annual trip of Worship & Reflection called the “HERE I AM-Women’s Advance”.

Charise enrolled full time at Palomar College to pursue 2 degrees simultaneously before transferring to UC San Marcos.

Charise’s legacy is carried on by her Daddy, Noble Benning Jr., 3 children; Alexis Yvonne, Alexzander Adelaja, and Brendan Walton, brother, Marcus D. Benning, niece Kardyn.

Charise is survived by her grandmother, Virginia Bone, as well as uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins, teachers, professional figures, friends, & more.