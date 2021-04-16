Claudia Benning

A walk through was held on Friday, March 19th, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Memory Chapel. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Claudia B. Benning “Bonnie”, 69 of San Diego, CA, transitioned March 8, 2021 at UCSD Hillcrest Medical Center. She was the daughter born to the union of the late Claudia G. Benning and the late Noble Benning Sr. on November 5, 1951.

Bonnie, as everyone called her had a heart of gold and would help anyone at any time if she could. She loved her family. Even her friends become family. She knew no strangers.

Bonnie retired from General Motors early with the help of her best friend Steve Davila. He made it possible for her when she was first diagnosed with the lung disease called Sarcoidosis at the tender age of 35. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, talking to her friends and family via chat or phone, going to church, reading her daily bread, laughing with her loved ones, bingo and dressing her beloved Bella.

Bonnie is survived by her three children and one honorary child, Sinus M. Shephard, Lakewood, OH, Eboni M. Shephard, Glendale, AZ, Melissa McNeil (Terrance), Elyria, OH, and David A. Lucky, Louisville, KY; Twelve Grandchildren, Takia F, Tiera S., Anthony F. II, Thomas P., Taquana S, Aaliyah P, Khadijah P, Malik S., Eionna S., Samantha S, and Gabriel S; Seven Great Grandchildren; Her ever so loving nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews and 3 brother and 5 sisters.

Proceeding her death is her daughter Baby Girl Shephard, her sisters Deborah Ann Montague, and Mary Francis Benning.