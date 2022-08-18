Zetta Jane Tabor passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, at the age of 76. Zetta was born February 12, 1946, in Memphis Tennessee. She married her high-school sweetheart, Johnny B. Tabor on November 22, 1962. He joined the military in 1963 where she traveled with him throughout the United States, Hawaii, Florida, and finally made their home in San Diego.

Zetta was the biological mother of six children. However, many people considered Zetta their surrogate mother. When Zetta’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home mom” did not exist and it was usual for women to stay home with their children while husbands worked. In addition to being a wife and mother, she also supplemented the family income by selling Avon and Tupperware while her husband was away on long military deployments. Later in her life, she sold Mary Kay and worked for the San Diego Housing Commission where the number of surrogate children continued to grow.

Zetta is survived by four of her six children: Bridgette, Angela, Johnny Jr., LaShanna, her sister, Delois Stevens, and her brother, Johnny Darling. She also has 16 grandchildren and 15 great grand-children. Loved ones who predeceased Zetta are her husband, Johnny B. Tabor, son Patrick Tabor, and daughter Kim Tabor-Bryant. She will be missed by many.

“And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” John 11:26