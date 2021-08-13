Dave Lockett Jr. was born July 23, 1936, in Belzoni Mississippi to Mr. Dave Lockett Sr. and Mrs. Wealthie Lockett. He was the oldest of five children and the only son. He completed school up to the 9th grade while attending Hughes Quinn High School. A year after leaving school he joined the military (Navy).

Dave was in the Navy from September 1955 to August 18, 1978. He served in Laos, Mousa, Lebanon, Korea, and Vietnam. He was in and out of Vietnam from February 1961 to July 1968. In 1975 he returned to Vietnam to help with the refugees. He has served on two short bases, a SeaBee Unit, and six ships, the last being the USS Midway.

While in the service, he spent much of his time in Japan where he met and married the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Toyo Lockett. Dave has four kids, three daughters and one son. After 22 years in the service, he retired from the Navy as an E6 Officer first class.

After retiring from the military, Dave returned to school attending Educational Cultural Complex (ECC) where he received his diploma in 1981. He also worked as a civilian on a military base for many years before retiring to stay home with his wife.

Dave enjoyed fishing, he loved fishing with his friends, teaching his children, grandchildren, and neighborhood kids how to fish.

He raised pigeons, not regular pigeons, they were special show pigeons of different breeds and colors.

He loved music, listening to the blues and jazz. He would blast his music on his old school stereo while working. He also enjoyed dancing, every once in a while, you could catch him and his wife showing us how to “cha cha.”

Dave was well known in the neighborhood, the kids came to his house to either play with his kids. The kids in the neighborhood knew that if they needed a basketball, baseball, glove, etc., go to Mr. Lockett’s house and you shall receive.

Dave is survived by his wife Toyo Lockett, daughters Mayumi, Dafett, and Damita, and only son Dave III Lockett. Ten Grandchildren and eight (Great-grandchildren) Dave Lockett IV (Dave V, Layla, Ivee), Maurice Hill, Jasmine Lockett-Royal (Janiyah, Journi) Kyora Hill, Crisacia Stuckey (Joshua), Dajah Lockett (London), Shantelle Bledsoe-Lockett (Joshua), Da’Javonn Pruitt (Kenzo), Briana Lockett, and Saira Lockett. Three sisters: Frankie Powell, Everline Barksdale , and Erma Lee Lockett. A large number of nephews and nieces. Godson, Carlos Crayton. God brother, Howard Robinson and God daughter Ericka Robinson. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Dave Lockett Sr. and Wealthie Lockett and sister Annie McClatchery.