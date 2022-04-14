Debra Ann Davis, who was affectionately known as “Debbie,” made her debut on July 13, 1958, in Lonoke, Arkansas. She was born to the union of Bertha Burton and Julius Davis, Sr. Debra was the second of seven siblings. When Debbie was just one year old, her family relocated to San Diego, California, where she received her formal education.

Debbie began a family of her own when she welcomed three beautiful daughters: Chree, LaDonna, and Tasha. Debbie began her adult life working as a home health care worker. She enjoyed traveling to Seaside, California, and aside from being the best mother she could be, she loved being around her family and friends.

Debra Ann “Debbie” Davis was called home March 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother Bertha Burton, father Julius Davis, Sr., sister Darlene Davis and grandson Dontae Gatson.

Left to cherish Debra’s memory are three daughters: Chree Wilson (Marlon, Sr.), LaDonna Williams (Steven), and Tasha Washington; her three sisters: Shelvie Davis (Fred), Patricia Johnson (Herschel), and Carolyn Johnson; two brothers: Julius Davis Jr. and Ronald Davis; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and long time love of twenty-seven years, Carl Bradford.