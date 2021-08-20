Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 10, at Bethel Baptist Church with the burial following at Glen Abbey Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Delcia Morine McPherson nee Long was born in Gainesville, Texas on November 15, 1921 to Selina and James Long. She was the youngest of ten children. In 1926, the family relocated to San Diego where Delcia grew up. She was baptized at an early age, graduated from San Diego High School and attended San Diego State College. In 1946, she married Vivian ‘Mac’ McPherson who preceded her in death after fifty-eight years of marriage. After marrying, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she met step-children Victor (Butch) and Jean.

The family moved back to San Diego in 1948 and her youngest son Michael was born in 1950. Delcia worked as a buyer/accountant for Lion Clothing Company for over 20 years. Her flair for style was recognized by many, as she was voted ‘best dressed’ woman in San Diego.

Delcia was a church pianist/organist for a number of choirs at Bethel Baptist church, most notably, the Bethel Baptist Male Chorus. Her willingness to be helpful and to serve led her to become involved in a wide variety of church activities and organizations.

She was not fond of storms—thunder and lightning would send her ducking for cover. She was caring, nurturing, strong in her faith and a most gracious hostess. Her corn pudding and peach cobbler were hall of fame worthy. Her musical legacy and influence touched many local and national musicians and will continue to be felt for years to come.

She is survived by her sons, Victor McPherson (Phoenix, AZ) and Michael McPherson (San Diego, CA), seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Yes, Nana…the days were long, but the years flew by.