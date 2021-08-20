Funeral services were held on August 13, 2021, at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with the burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lena Faye Cusseaux was born on April 22, 1938, in Jacksonville, Texas to James and Lena Douglas. She was the fifth of ten children. Her family relocated to Tucson, Arizona leaving Lena behind to be lovingly raised by her grandmother. Due to her sweet nature, her grandmother nicknamed her “Sweet”, a name she would carry throughout her life. Lena later joined her family in Tucson. She accepted Christ as Savior and Lord of her life.

Lena received her education in the Tucson Unified School District. Lena married her high school sweetheart Ernest McCray in 1957. To their union they had three children, Debbie, Guy and Teresa. They moved the family to San Diego, California. Lena eventually became a single parent working in retail. During this time, she also enrolled in modeling school. Although she had an undeniable beauty, it took her attending modeling school to begin to fall in love with herself and as she would say, “accepting my skinny legs and all”. She met her soul mate David Cusseaux, who swept her off her feet. They married 3 months later.

She enjoyed being a ‘domestic engineer’ and being able to accompany David as he traveled to places like Hawaii and Japan. She cherished those moments. Lena could always be found in the kitchen, cooking delicious meals for family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, entertaining and great conversations. Being the people person that she was, she never met a stranger.

Lena will be missed for her love of people, her giving spirit and her caring heart. She often said, “I lived a good life!”. God blessed her here on earth and called her home on July 27, 2021.

Lena is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lena Douglas, Husband David Cusseaux, Daughter Debbie Spearman, Son Guy McCray, Sisters Carol Holcombe, Peggy Favors and Brother John Douglas. Lena Cusseaux leaves to mourn her death is her daughter Teresa Wilson. Grandchildren: Cedric (Susannah), Denisha and Andre Spearman.

Marlon (Kelsey) Wilson, Brandi (Michael) Chisholm, Kinya Shaw of Round Rock, Latoya McCray, Guy McCray and Brandon McCray Great-Grandchildren: Anfernee, Derrick, Tamia, Devyn, Kiara, Kameron, AJ, Kalaina, Keilan, Taylor and Kaisa. Brothers: James (Viola) Douglas, Joe Douglas and Archie Douglas.Sisters: Dorothy Moore, Frances (James) Williams and Joann Gavins