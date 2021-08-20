Juan Verduzco, age 61 (Woodstock) was born on March 9,1960. Born in El Centro to Josephine and Juan Verduzco. He grew up in Brawley California and after the passing of his mother, moved to Merced California to live with his aunt Rose Cordero who owned The Tijuana Cafe.

Juan attended school and graduated from Merced High School in 1979. He worked in the restaurant business most of his life where he made a career of cooking gaining the nicknames “The King” and “The Pasta Chef.” He was employed by Sambo’s, Carrows, Denny’s, Sweetriver Saloon in Merced and Embassy Suites, Wyndham Hotel, Westin and The Spaghetti Factory in San Diego.

Juan accepted Christ as his personal savior a few days before his untimely passing on July 27, 2021. He was a member of the Carnales Unidos Car Club Merced Chapter in his younger years, loved to dance, entered and won numerous dance contests, owned and loved his ’59 Chevy Biscayne and ’64 Chevy Impala, and he had a love for the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, and Madonna.

He leaves behind his daughter Zina Wilson (Robert); three grandchildren Gabriel Aaron; Jasmin Jade and Arteyu Jordan; brothers and sisters Frank Romero (Patricia); Lupe Galvan (Ralph); Nellie Verduzco; Rose Marie Mora (Steve); Frank Huerta; Tillie Fleming; Martin Rowland (Christine) and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, his cat Mariah, and his best friend and roommate of 20 + years Reverend Farris Dwayne Davidson. Juan was loved by many and will be deeply missed.