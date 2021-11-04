Funeral services were held on October 29, 2021 at Victory Outreach Church with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Dortheria (Portlock) Sullivan, 92, was affectionately known as “Aunt Dot”, “Mimi”, “Dot” and “Dottie”. Dortheria was born on October 25, 1928, in Stamps, Arkansas. She was the ninth child of ten children raised by Coleman and Essie Portlock.

The family moved to San Diego, in 1943 and became members of Bethel AME Church. While attending Memorial Junior High School, Dortheria met many of her lifelong friends including Doris (Whitfield) Broady and Joann (Addison) Logans. Upon graduating from San Diego High School in 1949, Dortheria took a job at Ryan Aeronautical as a riveter and retired in 1992 after 42 years of faithful service.

In 1948, she met Carthel Alexander Sullivan who was in the United States Marine Corps. They were united in marriage on October 14, 1950. They both enjoyed spending time with family and friends and were involved in several social clubs attending many formal balls and dances. To this union, one daughter, Rosslynne Gayle was born. The family spent time camping and were co-founders of the “The FreeWheelers RV Club”.

Dortheria was active in the community and in her church where she served in many capacities. She belonged to Las Munecas Auxiliary of “The Children’s Home Society” who sponsored the Ebony Fashion Fair each year, to raise money to support CHS.

Dottie was fun loving and enjoyed making others laugh. She was very generous and cared deeply for people. She never met a stranger.

Dortheria went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Carthel A. Sullivan who died in 1999.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Rosslynne Gayle Ludden, son-in-law, Paul Ludden, granddaughter, Roslyn Nicole Ludden, grandson, Bryan Dominic Ludden, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends who will cherish her memory and mourn her passing.