Dr. Francine Dorane Foster

Francine Dorane Foster was born on May 25, 1950 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lived in Georgia until 1956 when they moved to San Diego.

Francine matriculated at Valencia Park Elementary, O’Farrell Middle School and graduated from Morse High School in 1968. Graduating from San Diego State University in 1972 with a B.A. in Social Sciences. Later obtaining an M.A. from San Diego State in Education. She earned her Ph.D. in Education in 1993 from Claremont Graduate School and San Diego State University.

Francine met her future husband Culbert, They married on December 31, 1969. They had two children; C. Sékou Williams (Shannon) and Nicole Terema Williams.

Francine worked in the San Diego Unified School District from 1974 until 2001. In 1982 she became the Vice-Principal of Walker Elementary; she then became the Principal of Freemont Elementary in 1984; and the Director of Race/Human Relations from 1987 – 1990. Professor at San Diego State University (1993-2002) and an Action Research Advisor at Cal. State University Los Angeles/ Pasadena Unified School District (“PUSD”) from 2008-2010.

Francine was the Principal of Cleveland Elementary School from 2002-2010 she received certificates of recognition and commendation from: California State Senator, Los Angeles Supervisor, California Assemblyman, and State Senator : Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, Inc. Community Service Award ; Commendation Award; The San Diego Baha’i Faith Community Nightingale Award; Center to Prevent Handgun Violence Award ; ABC Channel 10 Leadership Award; Outstanding Faculty Award, San Diego State University; Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition. She was the SDUSD consultant to the Karachi American School in Pakistan .

Left to keep her memory alive is her husband, Culbert Williams; two children: C. Sékou Williams: Naje Joquin Huff, Brittnee Williams Moore (Aaron), Leah Breann Williams, Kira Emma-Norine Williams, and Culson Sonny Williams; Angela Hill; Romell Foster-Owens (Marvin) and Zarier Howard.

“I have always been a person who wanted to help others whenever I can.

I feel that I am blessed to have gotten an education that has afforded me the opportunity to help others.”

– Dr. Francine Foster