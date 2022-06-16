Funeral services were held on 06/08/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Dr. Zegenu Tsige was born September 7, 1952, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to her father Tsige Gebre Selassie and her mother Dehnite Balcha. Her junior and high school education was in Addis Ababa. At a young age, Zegenu came to America in 1971. She studied first in Washington, D.C., and then moved to Massachusetts, where Zegenu studied Business Education in June of 1976. Zegenu then began her studies for a masters in Education from Salem State College in 1979. She then began working as an Educational Counselor for a number of years before beginning her studies at Harvard, where she ultimately received her Doctorate in Education from that in 1989, along with two other post-graduate degrees from Harvard.

Zegenu began working as an Assistant Dean of students at Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts, where she was responsible for the establishment of many programs in the student body of that university. In 2001, Zegenu began working as a Dean for the Harvard School of Public Health, which continued for three years.

Zegenu felt God calling her to a new life in California, which she began in 2003, moving to San Diego in the summer of that year. Here, she worked for many years as a private consultant, creating among other projects an HIV health education CUBE, welcomed by many countries through the world where she personally brought it, to the delight of multi-national health directors at the governmental level as well as very well received the local population both urban and rural, wherever she went.

Zegenu will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and selfless heart, always expending herself to serve for those around her.

Zegenue Tsige passed away on May 18, 2022, at Kaiser Hospital. Thank you for your prayers, presence and enormous support in celebrating the life of Dr. Zegenu Tsige.