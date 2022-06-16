Samir Eason Spencer

Funeral services were held on 06/10/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Samir Spencer was born on April 26, 1980, in Newark, New Jersey, to Eason Evans and Sheila Spencer. His father, Eason Evans, preceded him in death.

Samir received his education and graduated from high school in Orange County, California. He then moved to San Diego, California, where he lived at the time of his passing.

Samir was an amazing young man, who loved his mom and his family and had a passion for the Lord. His passion was music, dancing, and art.

Samir is survived by his mother, Sheila Spencer, five uncles, two aunts, grandmother, stepmom, and a host of family and friends.