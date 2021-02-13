Earl Anthony Lyons Sr., known to many as “E’ Roll,” was born to Eva-Lee Columbus Lyons on April 5, 1964. In his youth, he was a standout athlete and worked many trades; he would go on to work as a professional mover for many years of his life. He accepted Christ at a young age and was saved.

In 2009 Earl married Davida Lyons. Their marriage was a union of unwavering love and devotion. Earl was the proud father of two sons and four daughters.

Earl touched the lives of so many and is known for his various talents and charitable nature. Depending on who you ask, he was a fantastic cook, a skilled rapper, and a stand-up comic. His love and passion for music were boundless. He was a loyal friend, an outstanding father, and the best “Paw-Paw” ever to his eight grandchildren. He was an incredible human being, a person of the people, who gave of himself time and again with no expectations.

Earl Anthony Lyons Sr. passed away at fifty-six years of age.

Earl is survived by: wife Davida Lyons; daughter Rakinda Lyons; son Earl Lyons, Jr.; daughter Rad’shana Lyons; son Andre Williams; daughter Shaniqua Avery; and daughter Samantha Avery. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren Anayis, Lyric, Alaya, Novah, Dre-Walker, Raymond III, Roddric, and Le’Yani; siblings Evelyn Fears, Shirley Riley, Sharon Crisp III, David Lyons, Christel Avery, and Yvonne Riley. Earl will be missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family who loved him like their own. He will always be fondly remembered by anyone fortunate enough to be a part of his life.