Funeral Service was held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Greater Life Baptist Church: Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Willie “Bud” Ward, loving son, father and husband, passed away at age 69.

Willie was born on August 27, 1951 in Florence, MS to Jannie Legget-Ward and Willie Ward (who served in the US Air Force). He was the second of two children born to that union. They relocated to California in the early 50’s, where he received his formal education and graduated from Lincoln Sr. High School in San Diego in 1969.

He worked at numerous jobs, was an electrician for 20 years; but “Music” was always Buds heart’s passion. He played and sang with numerous bands in the city. Most notably “Power and Men 4 Christ” until his health failed.

He was preceded in death by his by his father, one brother and grandparents;

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Beverly Coleman-Ward; his mother, Jannie B. Hicks both of San Diego CA; brother, Rodney Ward of Chicago, IL; children: Willie Toure Ward (Bridgett) of Hartford, CT, Andre Ward, Adrian Ward (Kumi) of San Diego, CA, Brandie Greathouse (Joseph) of Opelika, AL, LaRell Ward and Daniel Coleman-Ward both of San Diego, CA; 3 adopted children: Joshua Quipp (Linda), LaRia Greathouse (Avery) and Rayna Jefferson-Ward all of San Diego, CA; 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchild and several cousins, nieces and nephews, his Men 4 Christ brothers: Oscar Johnson, Tony Thompson, Teddie Weston and Larry Williams, who preceded him in death; and his family in Christ, “Greater Life Baptist Church”.