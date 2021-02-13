Shirley Junior

On January 26, 1936 in Monticello, Arkansas, a baby girl was born to Central and Margaret Taylor-Daniels. The baby was named Shirley Ann, and would be their only child. Along with her cousins Vernon and Juanita, Shirley was raised by her maternal grandmother, Rebecca Taylor, who they called “Becca Mama.”

After reuniting with her mother Margaret Williamson in 1946, the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While still a child, Shirley Ann was a member of the Children’s Choir. She attended Baptist Training Union (“BTU”), was a Sunday School secretary, and sang in the gospel chorus. Shirley Ann attended Lloyd Street Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School and Lincoln High School, from which she graduated in June 1954.

Shirley Ann, her husband Clarence Lee Junior, and their (then) five children moved to San Diego, in September 1967. Shirley Ann received an A.A. degree in Child Development/Early Childhood Education from San Diego City College in June 1972. She received a B.A. Degree in Vocational Education from San Diego State University in May 1979 and a certification as a Human Resource Developer from SDSU Extended Studies in October 1985.

Shirley Ann was a foster parent, an advocate for children and families, a child care center director and a teacher of courses in child development and early childhood education in the Long Beach Community College District and in San Diego at Mesa College, San Diego City College, and the Educational Cultural Complex.

Shirley Ann was preceded in death by husband Clarence Lee Junior; daughter Sheryl Lee Ann Collins; son John Kevin Junior, and parents Margaret and Rev. Lamark Williamson. Shirley leaves four children Jirus David Junior, Joel Lamont Bond, James Edward Bond, Jr. and Margaret Venessa Jackson ; her son and daughters-in-law Herman Collins, Lorrie Junior, and Dana Bond; grandchildren, Shenessa Jackson-Franklin, Nickolos Jackson, Kimberly Bond, Kenneth Junior, Pete Cornejo, Cecilia Gonzales, Dannai Toney-Bond, Jazman Bond, Joel Bond II, Jade Bond, Kanisha Collins-Jones, Saadia Collins, Symone Collins, Sheree Collins, Michael McMillen and Justin McMillen; great- grandchildren Aundrea, Joshua, Aria, Nikayla, Davien, Jrew, Nova and Noelle, along with cousins and cherished sister-friends, Juanita, Raymond, Rufus, Theresa, Rose (“Aunt Rosie”) Davis and Brenda (“Ma Bren”) Chambers.