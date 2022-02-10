Edward “Duane” Stephens, the beloved son of Ed and Elsie Stephens, was born on December 31, 1952, in San Diego, California. He was the youngest of six children. Duane was raised in a Christian home which helped make him a respectful and kind-hearted man.

Duane attended Chollas Elementary, Horton Elementary, Gompers Middle School and Lincoln High School, where he graduated in 1972. While attending high school, Duane played football as a defensive back. He was a smooth and clever football player. After high school, Duane continued his education at San Diego City College and continued to play football.

Duane was a warm loving individual who was highly altruistic. He volunteered at Meals on Wheels for several years delivering meals to senior citizens. His charming personality and attractiveness made him an amicable person and he touched many people’s lives. He loved to spend quality time with his family and friends who all loved him dearly. Duane was a car enthusiast. He owned a 911 Porsche and a LS 400 Lexus and both vehicles were immaculate, shining, and beautiful. Duane loved music, mainly jazz and R&B, and he loved live concerts, playing cards, watching movies, and traveling. He valued life and wanted to live life to its fullest.

Duane was happily married for 40 years to his high school sweetheart, Debra Jackson. They had a special kind of love that is unparalleled to any other. During their marriage, Duane took in Debra’s siblings, Bridgette and Trinell. He helped raise them and was their father-figure. In 2011, Debra, his loving wife, unexpectedly became ill and was called home to be with the Lord.

Duane worked with Nassco as a welder. Later, he began a new career with 7-Up Corporation as a driver and distributor, then changed employers and started working with Mothers Cookies. He started as a driver and was promoted to Area Manager. Years later he retired.

Duane met Sonja Richardson who became a very special person in his life. Sonja was a blessing and she brought joy and love to him, which helped heal his broken heart.

After a long and hard struggle to recover from a heart attack, Duane passed on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Stephens, his parents, Ed and Elsie Stephens, and sister, Eddie Rae Bradford.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sisters: Narva Osborne, Janet Lowery-Pickens (Arthur); brothers: Stanley Stephens (Carmel), Paul Stephens; brother-in-laws: Wilford Patterson, Trinell Brashear; sister-in-laws: Janice Byrd-Hill, Kathy Jackson, Doris Brashear, Bridgette Brashear; girlfriend, Sonja Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.