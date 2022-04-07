Funeral services were held on 03/15/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Edward Gene Crawford was born on November 11, 1961, in Rhode Island, North Carolina, to the Union of Robert Crawford Jr. and Francis Mary Crawford, and he was one of the seven children.

Edward attended Madison High School in San Diego, California, and graduated in 1978. He started working as a Fire Watcher at the Shipyard. Then he met Uvonne Reed and fell in love. On July 6, 1985, at the Warren Family Reunion, Edward married Uvonne in front of her entire family. Edward was a good husband and friend to Uvonne, and he was a hardworking father for their four children and God-daughter. Edward loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; he always greeted them with compassion even when he was ill.

Edward was confident, happy, funny, witty, and a go-getter. He worked in construction with his family-in-law for many years. He was a gregarious man with a gentle childlike spirit, and he enjoyed wrestling with his brother-in-law Duane when they both were younger. Edward also enjoyed cooking barbecued ribs for the family, fishing, playing slots at the local casino, and driving a diesel truck. Edward became a Truck Driver and was known as ‘Big Ed the Truck Driver.’ He loved traveling to different parts of the United States in his diesel truck.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his wife Uvonne Crawford; children: Johnny Duane Davenport Crawford, Preshaene Jean Crawford, Mis’chellay Trisha Michelle Jenkins Crawford, and Michael Dewayne Jenkins Crawford; Goddaughter Grace Collins; 16 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Jackie Crawford, Larry Crawford, Dennis Crawford, Brenda Crawford and her husband Tray Ware; Mother-in-law Mary Jean Reed; Aunt and Uncle-in Law Frances and Johnny Ward; 4 Brothers-in Law, 4 Sisters-in Law, and a host of family and friends.

Preceding him in death are Edward’s Father, Mother, Brothers: Robert Crawford III and Jerry Crawford, Father-in-Law Frank D. Reed, and Sister-in-Law Laura D. Reed.