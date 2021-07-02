Elliott Wayne Raspberry Jr. was born in San Diego, California on February 8, 1970 to Elliott W. Raspberry Sr. and Francies Y. Jefferson (Bascus). Elliott attended Webster Elementary and Gompers Secondary School. As a youth, he enjoyed spending time and playing with his cousins and friends from the neighborhood. He especially liked cartoons, model cars, drawing, and playing with army men. When he became a teenager, he always had his little brother Ronnie “Double R” in tow; hanging out with him and his friends as a ploy to pick up girls. After high school, Elliott attended Grossmont College where he took an interest in Engineering and Graphic Design. In 2003, he welcomed his first, and only child, Asiann’e Flood. Later on his step-son Cameron Qualls came into his life.

Elliott was loving, kind, loyal, and the greatest protector. If there was a need, he was there. He wanted the best, and loved to see his loved ones succeed. Above all else, family and friends were the most important to him. If you needed him, it wasn’t hard to find him hanging out at either Parr Liquor or Waffle Burger.

Elliott decided to relocate his life to Columbus, Ohio in late 2018. He enjoyed being somewhere new, and was finally coming into his own. He began converting his life and religion, and took on the new name of Saladeen Ayub.

On May 15th, 2021, Elliott Wayne Raspberry Jr. was called home to rest with Allah. He was preceded in death by: his grandparents Joseph Carroll Sr. and Georgina Jefferson; step-dad Ronald Bascus Sr.; aunts: Carol Ann and Deborah Jefferson; brothers: Kenneth and Aaron Raspberry, Devester Harris, Tony Hawkins, and oldest cousin Myron (Dene’e) Taylor.

Left to treasure Elliott’s memory are: his daughter Asiann’a Flood; step-son Cameron Qualls; god-son Yaseen Hamdi; dad Elliott Raspberry(Pat); mother Francies Jefferson-Bascus; godfather Benny Williams; grandmother Magnolia Merola; brothers: Eugene Howard, Ronald “Double R” Bascus II; sisters: Joani Raspberry (LeaShon), Judy Raspberry, Camille Bascus, Natasha Cook (Tim), and Kayla Gordon (Kyle); nephews: Frederick Webb II, Kyle Baham, Kortez Howard, Emmanuel Raspberry and Kenneth Raspberry Jr.; along with a host of very dearly loved cousins, family, and friends.