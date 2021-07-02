Funeral services were held on June 28, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Sister Louella Kennedy was born in Tuskegee, Alabama and attended the Midway Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 12. She attended Sunday School, BYPU, served with the Choir, and on the Usher Board.

She moved to Pensacola, Florida after graduating from High School, and a few years later accompanied a patient to San Diego to be joined with her husband. Sister Kennedy stayed in San Diego and united with the Bethel Baptist Church in 1951.

Sister Kennedy immediately joined the Sanctuary Choir and the Sunday School Ministry. She would later serve with the Solace Ministry 20 years, Church Picnic Ministry 25 years, Ruth Circle 50 years, Commodities Ministry 10 years and the Share Program 9 years. Sister Kennedy has been a member of the Sunday School for over 63 years, has been a teacher for Class #16 for over 44 years and has faithfully sung in the Choir for over 63 years.

Sister Kennedy began her work history at the famous Tuskegee airfield in the tailoring shop where she altered military uniforms. In San Diego, she retired from General Dynamics after 31 and half years where she worked on aircraft and missiles. After retirement she began volunteering at Paradise Valley Hospital where she served for over 16 years. She was honored in 2012 by the Hospital during National Volunteer week for her faithful service.

In 1973 Sister Kennedy went on a 21-day pilgrimage to the Holy Land with the late Pastor O.T. McWilliams. The theme was to retrace the footsteps of the Apostle Paul’s missionary journeys. They traveled to Rome, Greece, and Egypt as well as Israel. In 1984 she went again on another pilgrimage to Israel with the late Mrs. Arcola McWilliams.

Sister Kennedy loved the Lord, her Pastors and her church family. She was committed to serving the Lord. She outlived most of her immediate family.