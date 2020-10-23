Graveside Service was held on Thursday, October 7, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Eloise Adams, affectionately called Weezy by close friends, was an amazingly strong woman! Born July 15, 1932, to Abron Crews and Mittie “Dawkins” Crews of Dothan, Alabama, she was the second youngest of five girls and two boys that have all preceded her in death, including both her parents.

She was socially outgoing and enjoyed listening to music, watching sports, sewing, and entertaining friends during the holiday season. In her personal life, she enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, and spending quality time with her good friends Mrs. Rosie Fuller and Ms. Gelola Jones. For over ten years, she worked as a preschool teacher for the San Diego Unified School District and retired early in 1988.

Before her unexpected passing on September 25th, 2020, from Alzheimer’s Disease, she was a dutiful wife to George Adams for over 50 years and a dedicated mother to her three children (Lynn, who preceded her death, Sabrina, and Charlene). We will miss her immensely, and with God’s strength, we will continue to follow her example of willful determination, which she demonstrated so often.

Presently she leaves behind her daughters Charlene Adams of Houston, Texas, and Sabrina Hereford of San Diego, California. Her three beloved grandchildren, Rick-Raashid Mahaley (wife Mayra Mahaley), Shukri Mahaley, Latecia Hamilton, and a great-grandson Jaden Weeks. She also leaves behind two sons-in-law, Rickey L. Mahaley of Houston, Texas, Rickey Hereford of San Diego, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends near and far..