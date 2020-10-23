Gregory Paster

Gregory Carl Paster was born on Sunday, May 5, 1957. He was the first child born to the union of Rowena Johnson and James A. Paster. He had one sister whose name is Harriett. As a young boy he was brought up in the St. Paul United Methodist Church family.

Greg lived in and grew up in San Diego, California his entire life. He attended Valencia Park Elementary School, San Diego Christian School, Horace Mann Junior High School, and graduated from Will C. Crawford High School. He attended San Diego City College and San Diego State University. He spent the majority of his career working for the San Diego School District. His most recent position was with the Zamarano Fine Arts Academy.

Gregory had many interests in his spare time. He loved sports, and was a particularly huge fan of the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Raiders. He had the pleasure of attending many, many baseball and football games. He also loved attending San Diego Comic-Con annually. When he was not able to obtain tickets to this favorite event at “the con,” he would volunteer his time to gain admission. This was one of his most anticipated summer activities. He also looked forward to attending the bi-annual JA Johnson family reunion. Greg enjoyed working with computers and all things technology. He attended Consumer Electronics Show Conventions often. Greg also loved to be behind the camera documenting all things: nature, his pastimes, and above all else, his beloved family.

Gregory Carl Paster departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his father James A. Paster. Left to cherish his memory are: his mother Rowena; sister Harriett; and brother-in-law Ralph, all of Morgan Hill, CA; his nieces and nephews, Jilliane of Las Vegas, NV; Ralph, II of San Jose, CA; Raven, Anthony, Robert and Cynia of Morgan Hill, CA; his aunt Hazel Paster of Sawyerville, AL; and a host of loving cousins, other relatives and friends.