Ernest John Roberson, Jr. passed away in San Diego, CA, on February 14, 2022. Ernest, known as Ernie or Bobby, was born August 19, 1938, in San Diego. With his sister, June Roberson Rucker, he was lovingly raised by their parents, Ernest (Bob) Roberson and Willie Townsend Roberson.

Ernie was Senior Class President at San Diego High School. Graduating in 1960 from College of the Pacific in Stockton, CA, he was a member of Archania-Alpha Kappa Phi Fraternity. Ernie proudly served in the Air Force Reserves.

In 1955, 16-year-old Ernie traveled to Los Angeles to attend a dance. There he was introduced by a friend to 15-year-old Inez Wilkins who would be his date to the dance. Ernie and Inez were inseparable after their first date. Ernie escorted Inez to his high school prom. The high school sweethearts were married in June 1960, in Los Angeles. The newlyweds made San Diego their permanent home. Their first home was an apartment above Ragsdale Funeral Home, where Ernie was employed. He was later employed for 34 years with San Diego Gas & Electric Co.

As a teen, Ernie traveled to Africa with his church group to build a school. Ernie discovered a love for travel. After visiting Antarctica, Ernie fulfilled his life-long goal to travel to all 7 continents of the world. Ernie truly lived the dream with Inez always by his side to share his adventures.

Ernie is predeceased by his parents, Ernest (Bob) and Willie Roberson and sister and brother-in-law, June and Clarence Rucker.

Ernie is survived by his devoted wife, Inez; nephew, Jeffrey Rucker; nieces Julie (Jimmie) Rucker Lacey, Dawn Rucker and Shelley Rucker Lamberth; many grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, in-laws, and many dear friends.

Ernie was a warm loving person. He made life-long friends wherever he went. We will always remember the captivating stories of his growing up in San Diego and his travels, his sense of humor and unforgettable laugh. He is deeply missed and forever loved. May his soul rest in peace until we meet again.