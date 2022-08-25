Ernestina Robertson Baker, aka Granny (Tina), entered this world by Ernest and Gloria Robertson on March 27th, 1945, in Waco, Texas. She was one of seven children. As a child growing up in Texas, Granny, along with her siblings, grew up picking cotton as their way to support their family.

As a child, Granny enjoyed sewing as a hobby. She was able to use that skill later in life to make wonderful pieces of clothing for herself and others.

In 1963, Ernestina Robertson met and married James Arthur Baker, and from this union came her daughters Sha’Ron and Christine and their sons James, Robert, and Anthony. Ernestina was the original Jack of all trades. She was a devoted mother and taught her children the important things in life. She lived her life without fear, making memories and friendships everywhere.

After being in Phoenix for most of her life, Granny relocated in 1997 to be with her daughters and grandchildren in San Diego. Granny also took this as an opportunity to return to school where she was able to earn her GED while being a great-grandmother. Being in California, she was able to travel to Mexico where she loved collecting antiques and soaking up the culture through fine dining. She was called home on July 27th, 2022.

Left to share stories and cherish her memories: Sha’ron (daughter) and Michael Henderson of San Diego, CA. Christine Baker (daughter) of San Diego, CA. James Jamerson, Robert Eugene Baker, Anthony Jamal Baker all of Phoenix, Arizona. Her goddaughter Cynthia Sutton of San Diego. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a whole slew of cousins and close friends she considered family as well.