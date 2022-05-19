EverLee Mills

Funeral services were held on 05/10/2022 at Good News Baptist Church with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

EverLee was born on April 27, 1944, in Aikens County, South Carolina. One of five daughters born to H.B. and Georgia Mae Borum, she and her family moved to Washington, D.C. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School. She attended nursing school at Catholic University in D.C., graduating as a Registered Nurse. She found work for a local hospital before moving into the school system.

EverLee was blessed with a son, Nelson B. Simmons III. She met Sammie Lee Mills in 1968. The couple married after moving to San Diego, CA. EverLee worked for the San Diego Unified School District. Having an affinity for helping young girls, she began fostering daughters.

She owned and operated the ‘Mills Board and Care Home.’ EverLee nurtured, mentored, cared for and helped hundreds of women and young girls.

EverLee and her husband became founding members of Good News Missionary Baptist Church. EverLee became the church’s first secretary and both formed and headed the Pastor’s Aide Committee. A member of the Choir, Mission and Sunday School.

On April 12th, 2022, She entered into rest. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, her adoptive parents, her brother Andrew Lee and four sisters – Linda, Patricia, Bernice and Lizetta. She leaves to cherish her memory and maintain her legacy, her husband Sammie Lee Mills; her son Nelson B. Simmons III of San Diego, CA; Sheila D. Henderson (Ahmad Steele) of Houston, TX; Seven dear grandchildren – DeAndre E.L. Simmons of Berlin, Germany; Jermain Morgan of San Diego, CA; Goldy B. Simmons of Chandler, AZ; Janelle Bowes-Simmons and Linelle Bowes of Victoria, B.C. (Canada); Danielle and Joshua Simmons, also of San Diego, CA; One great-grandchild Jaylon James Bowes-Simmons; Godson Harold Joseph Mack III (Carmen and family) of San Diego, CA; Goddaughter LaTasha P. Wilson (daughter: Alexis); Foster daughter, Sandra Tillman of San Diego, CA (Alyssa Tillman); and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, foster daughters and those for whom she cared through her Board and Care Home.