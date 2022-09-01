Kenneth Earl Booker Sr., affectionately known as “Kenny,” was born on May 4, 1955, in Los Angeles, California, to the union of Edward Booker & Georgia N. Booker-Edwards. Kenny spent his childhood in the community of Los Angeles, California, and was an accomplished Trombonist. He accepted Christ at a very early age and later relocated with his family to San Diego, California, becoming a member of the Southeast Church of the Nazarene.

After Kenny graduated from Abraham Lincoln high school in 1973, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He earned a National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged. Kenny received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from San Diego State University and a Master’s in Business from the Cal State University of San Bernardino.

In February 1976, Kenny married Carol Wells-Booker-Bussey. This union was blessed with one son, Kenneth “Kenny” Booker Jr. Kenny was a very loving and devoted husband, father, and family man.

Kenny loved technology and was a government employee and computer analyst over the years.

Kenny had many hobbies, including playing his trombone, chess, dominoes, fixing cars, rebuilding computers, barbecuing, bowling, golfing, fashion, music, and investing in real estate.

In the 1990’s Kenny married Anita Booker, and in his later years married Dalita McFadden-Booker in 2009.

His family will always remember him as ambitious, thoughtful, and the life of the party.

On August 1, 2022, Kenneth Earl Booker Sr. departed this life after battling failing health for the past ten years. He was preceded in death by both his parents and sister Jeweline Thomas. Left to treasure his memory are his son Kenny Booker Jr.; his granddaughter Kaliysah Booker; his brother Ronald Edwards; his nephews: Lee Wells II, Donald Atchison, and Tony Curtis; his niece Rozlynn Curtis; his great-nephews Isaiah Phillips, Joshua “Hercules” West, and Adonijah Holden; his great-nieces ShaNay Curtis and Dondi Atchinson; his cousins Braetta Niles-Brown, NeEviest Niles-Woods, Helena Niles, Trina Niles; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will deeply miss his laughter and his love.