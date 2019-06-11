PHOTO GALLERY



Staff WriterPhotos Voice & ViewpointThe event carried the name: “Growing Up South-East: Stronger Together.” It was a gathering at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in the last weeks of May 2019. The organizers said the idea was to bring together the community to show homage to the coaches in the South East community with long-standing that have impacted lives through volunteering their time and resources.Coaches from Football, Baseball, and Basketball Leagues in San Diego have been selected for the 2019 flower ceremony. Flowers and plaques were presented to this year’s honorees.Attendance was small, but the hearts with the event were large.