Gwen Hampton

Gwen Duncan was born on March 28, 1949 in San Diego to Lillian Irene Green and Robert Duncan. She was the second born of 3 girls to Lillian. When Gwen was young, she and her sister, Nadine, travelled to Texarkana, AR to live with their grandparents Edith & Jasper Smith. She moved back to San Diego when she was around 12 and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She went on to study at San Diego City College and attended business school. She worked for the Federal Government at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for 25 years and for the State Disability Insurance Office for over 35 years.

Gwen married Charles Hampton in 1967 and they had one son, Charles Richard Hampton in 1968.

Gwen was a well-loved San Diegan who knew and cared for many, many people. She was loyal and faithful. She was a long-time member of Cornerstone Community Church of Lemon Grove, a congregation of Grace Communion International and attended many other churches all over San Diego. She loved gospel music and dancing. She was a faithful attendee of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for 13 years. For over 20 years she was part of the Prison Fellowship Ministry and visited inmates and led Bible Studies at the Miramar Brig. She sent cards of encouragement to hundreds of people and was always visiting people in the hospital. Anyone who knew Gwen, knows that she had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it.

She is survived by her son, Charles Hampton, his wife, Robin, her grandchildren – Mark & his girlfriend, Alexis, Sarai, and Dashon – and her great grandchild – Mark. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters including Janice Howser from her mother’s side and Ella Sapp, Corliss Littles-Ross & Michael Littles from her father’s side. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews including Aundre, Deven, Michael, Niki, and Shawn; Many great nieces and nephews including Brittney, Gabriel, Janae, Khalil, Kristian, Monet & her husband Joseph, and Shamar; Many great great-nieces & nephews including Liam, Demi and Ezekiel as well as a host of other family members, co-workers, neighbors and dear friends.

While we know she’s in a good place, she will be greatly missed by so many.