Ikie Jean Graham

Funeral services were held on 09/07/2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Ikie J. Graham was born on July 24, 1932, in Parsons, KS. He was the fourth child born to loving parents, Willie Sr. and Carrie Graham. He accepted Christ at an early age in Parsons, where he also attended the public school system.

In 1951, Ikie met Vivian Coleman of Humboldt, KS. They were united in Holy Matrimony on December 30, 1954. To their union, two children were born, Cynthia and Scotty. Ikie was drafted in 1951 to the U.S. Navy on the USS Colonial, LSD 18. He was voted Honor Man and was stationed at the 32nd Street Naval Base.

He and his wife attended Bethel Baptist Church and were faithful members of this church and enjoyed fellowship with all of its members. He was nominated Bethel Baptist Church Grandfather of the Year.

After serving his country, he became a Journeyman Plaster. He worked for several Contractors in the San Diego area until he retired in 1999. Ikie remained a faithful member of the Plasterers’ Local Union No. 200 Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association for 60 years. Even after retiring, he loved going to Union meetings and having coffee three times a week with his fellow Union Brothers.

Ikie loved helping people in any way he could. He told great stories about the people he met and the places he traveled. He loved his family, and they loved him. He will be greatly missed. Ikie was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vivian, two sisters, Mary Speese and Lena Speese, and two brothers, James Graham and Willie Graham Jr.

On August 18, 2022, the Lord welcomed Ikie J. Graham home. He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, two devoted children, Cynthia Harris (Phillip) of Vista, CA, and Willie “Scotty” Graham (Shantilly) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Landon Graham, Jada Forde, Keyon Holiday (Alexis) and Shaylena Graham; one great-granddaughter Alani Rose Holiday; devoted niece Yvonne Coleman; great nephew Justin Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends to cherish all of the good times they shared.