Lorenzo Anthony Gunn III

Lorenzo Anthony (Tony) Gunn III, 57, of San Diego, CA, and Goodyear, AZ, passed away on June 30th, 2022. Lorenzo was born on April 5, 1965, in San Diego, CA, to Lorenzo and Vessie Gunn (Williams). He was their second child.

After graduating from Lincoln High School, Tony would attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Baker University in Baldwin City, KS, with a full football scholarship.

Tony was a force of nature. He provided for his family and friends, was full of love and compassion, and helped so many. Tony was extremely funny, had an infectious smile, and was loved by those who knew him. No matter where he went or who he met, he was cherished and well respected.

Anyone who knew Tony knew that he was the most loving husband, father, son, brother, family member, and friend anyone could ask for. He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory: wife – Sharon; mother – Vessie; second mother – Olga; son – Lorenzo IV; brothers – Kevin, Quino, and James; sister – Gina. Tony will be missed by his family, co-workers, team members, and a plethora of friends that were considered family.

The family asks that you honor Tony’s legacy by spending time with your family, friends, and loved ones. Tell these people that you love them and tell them often.

Celebration of Life for those that were not able to attend the Arizona celebration:

Multipurpose Room

Skyline Hills Library

7900 Paradise Valley Road | San Diego, CA 92139

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.