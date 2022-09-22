Funeral services were held 09/12/2022 at 61st & Division Church of Christ, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Robert Eli Porter, 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born April 19, 1936, in Knoxville, Tennessee, son of the late Robert Porter, Sr. and Alma (Clark) Porter.



Robert was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the United States Navy for 20 years. After retirement, he owned and operated Service Master carpet cleaning and worked in shipping at the Navy Exchange.

Robert was a member of the 61st and Division Church of Christ. He loved the Church! He would say, “Giving thanks to God’s grace & mercy; and most of ALL the giving of his only begotten Son, Jesus the Christ!” Robert also enjoyed watching football, old movies, good food, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his heart, he was a homebody, who loved being home with his wife Shirley.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister Alva (James) Arnett, sister-in-law Gloria (Nathaniel) Anderson, and brother-in-laws Carlton Aaron and Terry Aaron.

Surviving are his son Mark (Mary) Porter, daughter Victoria Porter, and son Rodney Porter; grandchildren, Sade Porter, Nicole (Mario) Holden, Mark Porter Jr., Shalamar Porter, Robert Porter (named after his grandfather), Chante Porter, and Gianna Torres; great-grandchildren, Kayden Holden, Landyn Porter, and Jackson Porter; and sibling Josephine Smith. Affectionately known as “Uncle Bobby,” he also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.