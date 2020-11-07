Jada Illiana Garces was born on September 19, 2002 in Fontana, California. She moved to Carlsbad with her mom in 2012 and graduated from Audeo Charter School in June 2020. She was accepted to The Paul Mitchell School in San Diego, and was so excited about her future to become a professional makeup artist. Her artistic eye and her skills were extraordinary.

Jada was a kind and gentle soul who loved life. She brought a ray of light with her whenever she walked into a room. She had an excitement for life that was infused with her bubbly personality and contagious loving energy. She loved helping people and animals, and especially cherished her beloved cat Ponto.

The thought of going on without Jada is very painful. However, we find comfort in knowing that she is guiding us in our spiritual journey to help spread her message of love and peace. Jada will be missed and never forgotten, as she lives on through all of us.

Jada Garces, of Carlsbad California passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Left to treasure her memory are: her mom, dad, brother, step-brother, step-sister, honorary brothers Aaron and Oliver; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; as well as her two best friends Emery and Olivia.