Funeral services were held on 06/29/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

James Burton Leggett was born April 14, 1960, to J.B, and Queen Leggett in San Diego, CA. James was the fourth of five children. James Attended O’Farrell middle school and Morse High school. He joined the military in 1979, and served for four years. After the military, he worked as a firefighter for two years.

James was extremely funny and well loved. No matter where he went or who he met, he would have you laughing with his jokes, stories, or by telling you he’s going to knock you out. He loved playing cards and dominos. While in San Diego, James converted to a Jehovah Witness, before moving to Sacramento, CA, then later moving to Hampton, Atlanta.

James was called home June 5, 2022, and was preceded in death by his father J.B., and mother Queen Leggett, as well as his brother Alfred Wilson jr., and sister Dorthy Glover.

James is survived by his son Jerome and daughter-in-law Thea of San Diego, CA; his two daughters: Cennette (CeCe) of Las Vegas, NV, and Jamie of San Diego CA; four sisters: Janie and Helen (Button) of Hampton, Atlanta, Donnie (Cricket) of Oklahoma, and Carol (Tency) {Kenny} of San Diego, CA; step-brother Albert Berry; his step mother Catherine Heran of San Diego, CA; 17 grandchildren: ALEXIS, Annette, Jay’liah (Jay Jay), Anthony, Avonte, Lemonte, Jerome, Elijah, Treon, Soleil, Monae Eugene, Yalanda, Josiah, and the last 3 he referred to as the three amigos: Jamill, Jameir, and Jamarius.

He also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, family, and friends. James, you will be missed but never forgotten.