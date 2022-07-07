LaMonte Mitcham was born on July 25, 1968, to Naedine Mitcham and Howard Hill. He graduated from San Diego High School. After finishing high school, he pursued a career as a transportation driver with many companies, always helping those who needed a ride to and from doctor visits. This gave LaMonte great joy, knowing that he was providing a needed resource for his clients and they loved and appreciated him. Lamonte finished his career with the City of San Diego as a Sanitation Driver.

LaMonte was a God-fearing man. He had a quiet spirit, and was meek and kind. In 1999, Lamonte met the love of his life and life partner Robyn Weatherby and they had three beautiful daughters: Akaysha Mitcham, Kiana Mitcham, and Jayla Mitcham, while blending his other children, Myah Mitcham, Trevelle Mitcham and (stepdaughter) Sadee Weatherby, into one strong family of love and devotion.

LaMonte is survived by his loving mother Naedine Mictham; grandmother Rosa Mitcham; brother Ameer Wilder; sister Teleza Jones; stepfather Leamon Wilder, Jr.; the love of his life Robyn Weatherby; and their six children Akaysha Mitcham, Kiana Mitcham, Jayla Mitcham, Myah Mitcham, Trevelle Mitcham, and (stepdaughter) Sadee Weatherby; aunt Raedine Larke; uncle Kelvin Mitcham; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.