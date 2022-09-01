Jill Marlene Carroll was born on June 18, 1948, in San Diego, California. She was the third child of four, born to the late William Otis and Jean Jeanette Carroll. Being the only girl, Jill was truly adored by her parents and siblings.

After completing her formal education locally at Kearney High School, she received her Associate’s degree from Mesa Junior College. Jill was an independent person who entered the workforce at the tender age of 18. She retired as a City of San Diego employee after 37 years.

Towards the end of 1965, Jill met Coleman F. Meshack and became his wife in 1971. To this marriage, two children were born: Coleman Aaron Meshack and Marques Demond Meshack. In later years, their union was dissolved.

Jill was a loving, kind, and devoted mother who provided for her two sons. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends and listening and dancing to her favorite songs.

On July 29, 2022, at 8:05 pm, the Lord called His precious child Jill Marlene Carroll home. Left to honor her memory are: her two sons Coleman A. Meshack and Marques D. Meshack; eight grandsons: Dajon Meshack, Amarion Meshack, Marquale Meshack, Enoch Meshack, Elijah Meshack, Eyzeah Meshack, Yabari Meshack, and Artemas Perine Jr.; four granddaughters: Marie Perine, Makayla Perine, Dejanae Johnson, and Trinity Perine; three brothers: William (Carol) Carroll Jr., Rodney (Ann) Carroll and Alan Carroll; three nieces: Celinta Marable, Meahmen Broussard, and Wynahn Carroll; one nephew William Carroll III; along with a multitude of close family and friends.