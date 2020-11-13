Services were held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery

John Henry Mahaffey made his earthly arrival on July 12, 1929, in Pinola, Mississippi. He was the first of five children born to Carlie Mahaffey and Willie Mae Parker. John received his primary education in Pinola, Mississippi. John met and married Dorothy Mae Burnett in 1949. From this union they were blessed with five children Grace, Viola, Henrietta, Lynetta, and John Henry Jr. In 1954 they relocated to San Diego, California. John worked for Corona Furniture for several years and later became self-employed with his own Hauling business. In 1999 John met and married Louise Fisher and gained three stepsons John, Gary, & Timothy. John was an avid fisherman in which he would spend days out on the lake fishing and enjoying friends. This brought him great joy. He also loved gardening and would spend hours out in the yard planting and weeding his garden. He was known for his greens, the best in town many would say. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. In 2010 at the age of 81 years old John decided to give his life to Christ and was baptized at Helping Hands Church of God in Christ. In 2015 John became a Deacon. On October 17, 2020 John made his transition to heaven. He will truly be missed by many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father Carlie Mahaffey, Mother Willie Mae Parker, brother George Barnes, sister Frankie Jean Ginns, her two children Shirley Smith and Arthur Ginns and his beloved daughter Viola Ernestine Mahaffey. John leaves to cherish his memories his wife Louise, brother Roy Jean, sisters Tara Belt, Bertha Scott, Christine Lewis and Viola Butler, three daughters Grace Riser (David), Chesapeake, VA, Henrietta Robinson and Lynetta Daniels both of San Diego, CA, son John Henry Mahaffey Jr. San Diego, CA. step sons John Fisher, San Diego, CA, Gary Hosey (Tanay), and Timothy Fisher both of Riverside, CA, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, niece’s, nephew’s, cousin’s and other relatives and friends.