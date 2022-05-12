Sunrise: May 30, 1942 Sunset: April 18, 2022

A memorial service for Leroy Martin will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary in the Magnolia Room, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, California 91902. Following the memorial service, there will be a celebration of life reception from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Chula Vista Golf Course, 4475 Bonita Road, Bonita, California 91902.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.glenabbeysandiego.net for the Martin family.

Live streaming of services for Mr. Leroy Martin on May 13, 2022 at 11AM

Website will be memoryafilms.com/martin and on Glen Abbey’s website.