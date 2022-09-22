Funeral services were held at Bonita Valley Community Church with a burial following at Glenn Abbey Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Peyton Pablo-Manning Nurse was born on March 25, 2001, to Nigel A. Nurse and Lesley A. Nurse. He was the oldest of 2 children. Peyton completed elementary school at Mt. Helix Academy. Peyton graduated from Helix Charter High school. Peyton attended completed 3 years at California State University, Northridge. He completed 3 years as a computer science major.

It was his goal to pledge and become a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was excited and honored to become a “legacy” member in the same Upsilon chapter his grandfather belonged to.

Peyton had several odd jobs, from delivering pizza and Door Dash to tutoring preschool

children. However, his servant’s heart burned to volunteer and work in the community doing volunteer and community work to help those who were the less fortunate. He worked closely with the founder of the Logan Heights Community Development Corp. (CDC) for 10 years, assisting with the Future Achievers preschool, community beautification projects, annual street fair, annual toy drive, and community garden restoration.

Peyton had 2 intensive summer internships with the Black Contractors Association (BCA) of San Diego. Peyton assisted in the building and repair of many homes and structures in the Southeast San Diego community, as well as networking and lobbying for funding and organizational opportunities. Peyton then used his skill and passion for both the BCA and the Logan Heights CDC for his senior project for Helix Charter High School he built a sandbox for the Future Achievers Preschool.

Peyton accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Peyton was preceded in death by his 2 grandfathers, Pastor Richard E. Reese and Michael Nurse.

He is survived by his father CAPT (ret) Nigel A. Nurse; mother Dr. Lesley A. Nurse; and his sister Lindsey A. Nurse; step-mother Jessica Nurse; step-sister Madison Emery and stepbrother Austin Emery; grandmothers Jacquelyne L. Reese and Cyrilla Nurse; and godmother Dr. Gwendolyn Yatesl; aunts, Jonel Nurse-Cupidore (Cornel) and Kathy Ann Neyra (Aldo); uncles, Joel Nurse (Alicia), Michael Nurse Jr. (Suzette), and Marlon Nurse; cousins, Kristen Haney, Aaron Nurse (Melissa), Justin Nurse, and Jolyssa Nurse; and a host of family members, a Kappa brotherhood, and countless numbers of friends.